Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.43.

WFC stock traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.87. The company had a trading volume of 187,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,184,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $196.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.35. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.84 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

