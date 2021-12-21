Old North State Trust LLC Has $50,000 Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Old North State Trust LLC cut its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,063 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth $40,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 803.8% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WBA. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.27.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,184. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.477 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

