CNB Bank Buys 427 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Amgen by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,283,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,898,000 after purchasing an additional 106,480 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Amgen by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 291,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,044,000 after purchasing an additional 29,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $228.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $232.24.

AMGN stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $222.37. 28,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,222,998. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.17. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $125.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.50%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

