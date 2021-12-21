Polkadex (PDEX) Reaches One Day Volume of $376,905.00

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 21st. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for approximately $10.31 or 0.00021253 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Polkadex has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $46.43 million and $376,905.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002061 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.78 or 0.00051067 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,969.08 or 0.08178539 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,564.50 or 1.00070293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00072080 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00047547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002651 BTC.

About Polkadex

Polkadex’s total supply is 4,501,930 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Buying and Selling Polkadex

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkadex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

