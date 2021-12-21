iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 3,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 88,664 shares.The stock last traded at $75.99 and had previously closed at $75.68.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.84 and its 200 day moving average is $73.72.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

