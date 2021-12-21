Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.63 and the highest is $1.00. Choice Hotels International posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year earnings of $4.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.59 to $5.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.15. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 258.96%. The business had revenue of $323.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CHH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.30.

Shares of CHH traded up $4.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $145.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,148. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Choice Hotels International has a 52 week low of $100.11 and a 52 week high of $153.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.71. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Choice Hotels International news, insider Elizabeth A. Redmond sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.84, for a total value of $845,770.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 2,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.39, for a total transaction of $276,234.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,253 shares of company stock worth $1,931,274. 21.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after purchasing an additional 677,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1,111.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,857,000 after purchasing an additional 577,798 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth approximately $20,712,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 36.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 608,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 270,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,561 shares in the last quarter. 77.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

