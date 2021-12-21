John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Short Interest Down 18.6% in November

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 927,900 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the November 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.9 days.

NYSE:JBT traded up $3.36 on Tuesday, reaching $150.67. 538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,612. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.11, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $110.53 and a 12 month high of $177.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.99%.

In other news, Director James M. Ringler sold 1,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total value of $284,547.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $44,463.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,769 shares of company stock valued at $925,182 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 138.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 25.2% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

