Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKRO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $21.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,263. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.30. The company has a market cap of $745.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.51. Akero Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.66 and a 52 week high of $34.87.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. On average, equities analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total transaction of $269,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,480 shares of company stock valued at $796,194 over the last three months. 7.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Akero Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 77.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

