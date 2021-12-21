Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $212.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 5.5% during the third quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.3% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSGS stock traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.23. The stock had a trading volume of 706 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,189. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,524.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.32. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

