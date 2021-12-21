Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Short Interest Update

Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 809,000 shares, a decrease of 17.9% from the November 15th total of 985,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 844,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays cut shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.90.

Shares of Gates Industrial stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,634. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.48. Gates Industrial has a 12-month low of $12.34 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $862.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Gates Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gates Industrial will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTES. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

