The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,200 shares, a decrease of 19.9% from the November 15th total of 118,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RMR stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $33.69. The stock had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,647. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.67. The RMR Group has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $47.12.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $173.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.54 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The RMR Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.36%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 192.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

RMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.