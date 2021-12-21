Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 235 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,126,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisory Services & Investments LLC now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 152.0% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 33,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 39,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.68. 7,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,504. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.90. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.