Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Trims Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,306 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $3,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Snap by 527.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Snap in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 52.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNAP stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.50. 182,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,381,578. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.96 and a 12 month high of $83.34. The company has a market cap of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $270,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,335 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,848,962 shares of company stock worth $112,539,187 over the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Snap to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

