Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 226,755 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,930,000. UiPath makes up approximately 2.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in UiPath by 1,240.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 536 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in UiPath by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,102 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $759,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Dines sold 16,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $951,777.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,357 shares of company stock valued at $14,173,450.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PATH. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on UiPath from $86.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research began coverage on UiPath in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist dropped their price objective on UiPath from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst says his price target cut reflects his updated discount cash flow model, but he also recommends that investors take advantage of the broad weakness that has impacted software as an attractive buying opportunity to buy UiPath for its long-term compounding growth story. Tillman further points to the company’s record net new ARR, “constructive” Q4 outlook, and a variety of new innovations in the pipeline such as automation bots for Mac users, multi-cloud multi-platform capabilities, automation cloud traction, and task/process mining. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.55.

NASDAQ:PATH traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $42.49. 28,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,628,009. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.30 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day moving average of $57.77.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $220.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. UiPath’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

