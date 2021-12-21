Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Makes New $839,000 Investment in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Sharecare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 101,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $82,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare in the third quarter worth about $1,953,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,572. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62. Sharecare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.63 and a 12-month high of $12.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sharecare from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

