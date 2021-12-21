Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 400,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,725 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 3.2% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $17,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAT. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $501,259,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $309,915,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,942,000. Truepoint Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,831,000.

DFAT traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $45.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,494. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.19.

