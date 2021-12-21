Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,827 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 1.2% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total value of $2,509,358.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,920,510. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $208.74 on Tuesday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.10 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $401.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $226.14.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.73.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

