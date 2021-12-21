Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 10,792 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 406,654 shares.The stock last traded at $10.85 and had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Youdao from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Youdao from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.40 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.72.

The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.33.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $1.56. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Youdao by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Youdao by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,075,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Youdao by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 19,558 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Youdao in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Youdao (NYSE:DAO)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

