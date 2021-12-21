Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)’s stock price rose 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.50. Approximately 6,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,659,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

DQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $146.50 to $139.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.18.

Get Daqo New Energy alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.45% and a return on equity of 72.20%. The business had revenue of $585.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 113.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 413.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 109.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Company Profile (NYSE:DQ)

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of polysilicon products. It involves in the manufacture and sale of polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures, who further process the polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was founded by Guang Fu Xu on November 22, 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Featured Article: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Daqo New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daqo New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.