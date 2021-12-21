Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Down 7.6%

Shares of Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) were down 7.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.76 and last traded at $12.50. Approximately 104,988 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 968,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Expro Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Expro Group in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.00 million. Expro Group had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings N.V. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

