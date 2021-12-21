SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Up 6%

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shot up 6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $279.48 and last traded at $273.94. 12,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,165,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $258.36.

Several brokerages have commented on SEDG. Morgan Stanley downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $318.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $357.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Guggenheim downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $289.70.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 7,700 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.14, for a total value of $2,703,778.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,305 shares of company stock valued at $15,676,312. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 40.7% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 309,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,518,000 after buying an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

