Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Invests $38,000 in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,440 shares of company stock worth $9,047,909. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.19.

NYSE:ROK opened at $336.59 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $333.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.21.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

