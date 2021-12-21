U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $14.31 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 206,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,308,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Citigroup by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 433,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,663,000 after acquiring an additional 56,358 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 78,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C opened at $58.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average of $69.33. The company has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 19.07%.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

