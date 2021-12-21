QCM Cayman Ltd. Purchases Shares of 24,093 PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in PG&E by 9.7% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 14,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 26,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.7% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris purchased 8,475 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.67.

NYSE PCG opened at $11.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.40. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $12.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

