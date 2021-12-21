Mattern Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 5.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter worth $9,529,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 10.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $89.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $76.64 and a 12-month high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 70.06%.

ES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

