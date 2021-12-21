Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,042 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.5% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,156,000 after purchasing an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 195,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 571,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,042,000 after purchasing an additional 16,811 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.85. The stock had a trading volume of 226,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,683,478. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $70.67 and a 52-week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

