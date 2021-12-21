201,956 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Purchased by Easterly Investment Partners LLC

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 201,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,845,000. Truist Financial accounts for 1.4% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $390,832,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $111,138,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,577,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,288 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,233,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Truist Financial by 374.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,244,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,547,000 after purchasing an additional 981,873 shares during the period. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $55.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.24.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,423 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.91, for a total transaction of $80,982.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible sold 108,369 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total transaction of $6,699,371.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,718 shares of company stock valued at $13,933,876 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

