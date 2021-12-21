Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $15,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 69.9% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.63.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $182.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.85. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 43.48, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.01 and a 12-month high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 57.38%.

In related news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total value of $504,103.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maureen Duffy sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $718,505.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

