Klingman & Associates LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Klingman & Associates LLC decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 236,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,895 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF makes up 1.8% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Klingman & Associates LLC owned 0.48% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $19,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 55,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after acquiring an additional 54,868 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 69.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.48 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.19. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52 week low of $63.71 and a 52 week high of $91.11.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

