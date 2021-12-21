Independent Advisor Alliance Reduces Stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,006 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 10.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,276,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 125,760 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 29.6% during the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 99.8% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,809,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,067,000 after buying an additional 29,923 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.90 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.28.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 1,387.65% and a negative return on equity of 42.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.75 EPS for the current year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

