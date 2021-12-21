First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.36.

FCXXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock remained flat at $$14.12 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.72 and a 1 year high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.