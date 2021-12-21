AMLT Price Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (AMLT)

AMLT (CURRENCY:AMLT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One AMLT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AMLT has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. AMLT has a market cap of $7.66 million and approximately $1,606.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AMLT alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00039212 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00006662 BTC.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT (CRYPTO:AMLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token . AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD. The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMLT

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AMLTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AMLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AMLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.