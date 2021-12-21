1900 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,933 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,203,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,022,000 after buying an additional 292,368 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 56.7% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,926,000 after buying an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter.

VPL opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.04.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

