BCM Advisors LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

BCM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 548.4% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $50,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $201.88 and a 1 year high of $261.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $251.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $244.46.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

