Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $66,000 in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXO. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $2,986,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $7,724,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,930,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. 2.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of GXO opened at $83.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.63. GXO Logistics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.38 and a fifty-two week high of $105.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Profile

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

