Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000.

NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,921. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $171.48 and a 12 month high of $221.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $213.61.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

