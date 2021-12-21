Insider Buying: Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Purchases 13 Shares of Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) insider Paul Boote purchased 13 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,192 ($15.75) per share, for a total transaction of £154.96 ($204.73).

Paul Boote also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 19th, Paul Boote purchased 13 shares of Pennon Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($14.98) per share, for a total transaction of £147.42 ($194.77).

PNN traded down GBX 17 ($0.22) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,173 ($15.50). 327,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,357. Pennon Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 569.47 ($7.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,335 ($17.64). The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,183.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,196.80. The stock has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11.70 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.95%. Pennon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PNN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,180 ($15.59) price target on shares of Pennon Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,060 ($14.00) to GBX 1,300 ($17.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,175 ($15.52) to GBX 1,200 ($15.85) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pennon Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.48) price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,154.40 ($15.25).

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

