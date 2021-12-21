Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 2,933 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Clorox by 9.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.7% during the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 80.0% during the third quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 135,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,960 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX opened at $176.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.19. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $147.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.50.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

