LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Acquires 4,120 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DIS. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,930 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 576 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney stock opened at $146.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.61. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $142.04 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.93.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.