Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $400,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Wade G W & Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,633,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,547,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 176,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,294 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acas LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Acas LLC now owns 5,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $215.40 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $189.60 and a 12 month high of $241.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $228.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.87.

