Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) Short Interest Down 17.6% in November

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 418,600 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the November 15th total of 508,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

NYSE:FMX traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.21. 14,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,114. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 12-month low of $67.74 and a 12-month high of $89.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.80.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were issued a dividend of $0.5677 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3,867.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

FMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

