Bloom Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 11,529 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 121% compared to the typical volume of 5,221 put options.

Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. 33,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,914. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.90. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $16.82 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.88 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $207.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 294.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 17,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total transaction of $594,175.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $240,473.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,934,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Bloom Energy by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. 58.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.13.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

