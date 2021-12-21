Constellium Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 7,409 put options on the company. This is an increase of 49% compared to the average daily volume of 4,989 put options.

Shares of Constellium stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.46. 4,250 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,541. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.96. Constellium has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 2.33.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. Constellium had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 249.43%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Constellium by 10.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,235,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,580 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Constellium by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407,419 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellium by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,096,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,621,000 after acquiring an additional 546,542 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,592,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,920,000 after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Constellium by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,728,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSTM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

