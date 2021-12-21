Mosaic Advisors LLC Sells 416 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mosaic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 416 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 0.3% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth $56,000. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.20.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $138.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,407,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.33. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $384.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,440,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,095,218 shares of company stock valued at $852,801,640 over the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

