Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,334 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,509 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,007,119. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $95.92 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $114.54. The stock has a market cap of $128.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,118 shares of company stock worth $35,431,134 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SBUX. Bank of America began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens raised Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

