Mosaic Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Mosaic Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,185 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.7% of Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mosaic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $327.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.57.

SHW traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $335.08. 4,292 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,198. The company’s 50-day moving average is $324.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.19. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $349.72.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

