Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 791,432 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 43.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,613,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791,432 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.76% of electroCore worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 583.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in electroCore in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 425.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 111,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 90,429 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in electroCore by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 148,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in electroCore by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 210,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 66,057 shares during the last quarter. 27.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ECOR traded down $0.00 on Tuesday, hitting $0.65. The company had a trading volume of 3,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,469. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.63.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. electroCore had a negative net margin of 380.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

electroCore Company Profile

electroCore, Inc engages in the provision of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapy. It develops a platform bioelectronic medical therapy that modulates neurotransmitters and immune function through its effects on both the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was founded by Joseph P.

