Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 14.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after purchasing an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after purchasing an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $614,843,000 after purchasing an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after purchasing an additional 314,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, hitting $65.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.58. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.15.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 372,352 shares of company stock valued at $27,359,947. 1.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

