Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Trimmed by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC lowered its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.24.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $223.11. 22,469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,222,998. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.64 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 72.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

