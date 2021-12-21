Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $2,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 491.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 47,039 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 1.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

NYSE SWX traded up $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.21. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 8.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

